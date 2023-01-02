Nigerian singers Psquare in a recent statement have opened up about how 2022 turned out successful for them

Psquare, who went on reunion tours around the world said they cashed out at every of their show last year

The brothers also revealed it was a game plan not to drop any album after they reunited while hinting at the release of a new album in 2023

Popular singers Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare penned an appreciation message to their fans for their support in 2022.

Psquare, who revealed they cashed out from their tour around the world last year said they intentionally didn't release a new album after their reunion because it was a game plan.

They, however, assured their fans to expect a new album from them in 2023.

The statement read:

"CONFESSION! CONFESSION!! CONFESSION!!!☺️ Yes it was a game plan not to release any New album or Project after the reunion! Cos we wanted to tour around the world for a complete 1 year with our old classic hit songs! And trust @psquareworld we Cashed& Sold them all Out! And now we are including a Brand New Album dis 2023. lgbo Sense OG’s before the IG. Thanks so much PSQUARE fans for your patience and support!☺️ 2023 here we come!."

See the post below:

Fans react as Psquare hint at new album

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ivysparkles123:

"Make the new album shaa sweet. Happy new year everyone."

xianoxy:

"And I still believe all the past beef too was a game plan. This is what we Psquare fans signed for ❤️."

kentizzy1:

"OGs before the IGs."

prisca_adaobi:

"I sang my lungs out at your Wonder Land concert. We all have that artist that does it for us, PSquare does mine. Massive love and respect ."

chris_burnley12:

"We love you all time together ."

