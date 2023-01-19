Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Frodd entered the year with a bang as he became a house owner days after he got engaged

The reality star in a bid to let people know his sweat and money went into putting a roof over his head, shared his success story

Frodd also made it clear that it is normal to hear people say or insinuate different stories when they see other succeeding rapidly

Frodd recently moved into his mansion and what might look like a sudden dream come true for the actor took him two years to achieve.

Frodd shared a video of his home when it was still under construction, and pointed out how naysayers are quick to taint people's success story.

He continued by saying he et big obstacles along the way to his achievement, but God had a plan and he showed people who thought he wouldn't be a success story.

Frodd also noted that it is not strange to hear people attaching those who are thriving and succeeding rapidly to ill-gotten wealth.

"Success stories always look beautiful from the outside , and are often criticized by naysayers who are quick to assume that they were ill gotten . I blame no one , we all grew up hearing how our uncles and aunties are mean and stingy without knowing that the story teller was just a lazy burden refusing to put in work. This story of mine started 2 years ago when I made a decision to have a roof over my head to prove to myself that I serve Jireh the provider , the biggest obstacles were met along the way but God had a plan to those who thought that Chukwuemeka Okoye would not be used as a success story. It’s imminent to hear all sorts of stories when one begins to thrive and succeed rapidly , but let such growth always serve as a motivation that God is Grace and Destiny may be delayed but never denied . Keep pushing , Keep Working , Keep the Faith no matter what."

Reactions to Frodd's post

sholzy23:

"You doing well my brother, congratulations again "

kimoprah:

"Congratulations bruv."

iamlucyedet:

"Congratulations Frodd."

akunwafor_obiligbo:

"Congratulations Nwanne "

ihemenancy:

"E no easy congratulations "

official_mercyeke:

"My Gee, I know how hard you work and you’ve worked….. frodd this is just the beginning congratulation "

stephanieobienu:

"Congrats I know you will make it in life "

i77agent:

"Most people think a DIAMOND shines, Nah.... it only reflects when light shines on it. That's you, br. (You never knew you were a diamond until light shone on you)"

