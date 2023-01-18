In recent times on social media, some Nigerian celebrities have trended for having questionable ages

Legit.ng then organised a poll for its readers on Twitter to decide whether they think most Nigerian celebs fake their ages

Interestingly, over 100 people participated in the poll and majority seemed to think most celebs fake their age

In recent times, a number of Nigerian celebrities have made the news on social media after netizens questioned their ages.

More recently, BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, was discovered to have falsified her age after she posted a photo of her PVC online and netizens used her details to get her personal information.

In line with the trending occurrence, Legit.ng took to Twitter to organise a poll for its readers on Nigerian celebs who falsify their ages.

Fans speak on trend of Nigerian celebs faking their ages. Photos: @official_mercyeke, @nengiofficial, @itschichiofficial

The poll was made to determine if majority of Nigerian celebrities have had their ages reduced.

The Twitter users had three options of Yes, No and Maybe and 121 tweeps eventually voted.

From the final result, 86.8% of tweeps voted that yes, the majority of Nigerian celebrities have their ages reduced.

5.8% of them voted for no while 6.6% of the tweeps voted maybe.

See the poll result below:

Netizens dig up old photos of BBNaija’s Chichi with man and child after age drama

BBNaija Level Up star, Chichi, continued to raise dust on social media after claiming she just turned 23.

Shortly after Chichi’s post went up on her page, some netizens dug up some of her old photos from her Facebook page.

In the reemerged photos from seven years ago, Chichi was seen with a man and a child and some Facebook users claimed that she used to have a husband and kid.

A series of snaps showed the reality show star with the same man and child and it raised a lot of controversial comments online after they went viral.

While some people claimed the man in the photo was her husband, others said he was her uncle.

The reemerged old photos of Chichi with a man and child got a lot of people talking on social media as they shared their opinions.

Source: Legit.ng