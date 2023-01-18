Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy is in the headlines again as she sparks reactions after clips of a surprise defeat party she threw her fiancée, Ryan Taylor, surfaced online

In a series of clips shared on her page, Cuppy revealed that she threw her hubby a surprise party to celebrate his boxing match loss to Swarmz

In the viral video, Ryan Taylor was seen walking into a bar and had no idea whatsoever of what his lady had in store for him as he was left looking stunned

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Internationally famous Nigerian female disc jockey and billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy has yet again stirred reactions online with the surprise defeat party she recently threw for her hubby Ryan Taylor.

Cuppy's boxer lover, Ryan Taylor, was recently involved in a boxing fight against UK fighter Swarmz who he lost to.

Reactions trail DJ Cuppy's surprise defeat party that she threw her hubby, Ryan Taylor. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Ryan barely lasted up to five minutes in the fight, as the match was stopped in the first round. However, DJ Cuppy has deemed the poor showing by her beau one worth celebrating, as she threw him a surprise defeat party.

See clips from the surprise defeat party that Cuppy threw her hubby, Ryan Taylor:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See how Nigerians have reacted to the surprise defeat party that Cuppy threw Ryan Taylor

@kizzyofficials___:

"I guess she’s forcing it all, it’s obvious."

@meet_shuuuga:

"This girl just dy waste money."

@kween_mercy:

"Una throw person wey run from ring surprise party Florence don Dey give this boy eba and egusi!"

@_kinz_02:

"Girl is searching for love by fire by force now I’ve seen that money is not really everything."

@officialowotabua:

"If he com win nko."

@mhiz_blizzz:

"Temi dey cry for one side cuppy dey enjoy for the other side wow billionaire kids."

@stackg0crazy:

"All of them there dey mad. You lost fight them still dey throw party for you. This relationship will sink, who wan bet with me ??? I stake 200k."

@israelfundz30:

"Dem no punch am weller for eyes if dem punch e for no see how dem take suprise am."

Cuppy’s love life: 5 famous Nigerian celebs who dated the billionaire daughter before her new Oyinbo lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian female disc jockey and billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, recently trended online after the news broke that her current 'Oyinbo' lover, Ryan Taylor, had proposed to her.

The news stirred many online and offline reactions because Cuppy's love life has always been of keen interest to the Nigerian public due to her father's billionaire status.

Over the last decade of Cuppy's presence on the Nigerian entertainment scene, she had dated some Nigerian male celebs. But, these relationships never worked out or lasted for long.

Source: Legit.ng