Nigerian singer Burna Boy has warmed the hearts of many on social media after his encounter with a young fan was filmed on camera

A dedicated mum had taken her 12-year-old child out to celebrate her birthday and she quickly approached the singer when he got close to them

Burna Boy stopped to film a short video with the celebrant and many people hailed him for the selfless act

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy appears to have redeemed himself in the eyes of fans who held grudges against him after his January 1st concert in Lagos.

A recent video making the rounds online captured Burna Boy’s heartwarming exchange with a mother and her daughter.

Burna Boy makes little girl happy. Photo: @burnaboygram/@mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The viral clip captured the moment the mum called out to Burna Boy as he passed by and mentioned that her daughter is his biggest fan. Upon hearing the words, Burna who was with his bodyguards stopped and paid more attention to the mum.

She proceeded to mention that her daughter just clocked 12 and she loves everything about Burna and even wanted to attend one of his shows.

Burna, however, mentioned that he wouldn’t have allowed her but he proceeded to share a warm embrace with the celebrant and was patient enough for the moment to be captured on camera.

Social media users react

dinomoney63 said:

"She was extremely excited and went speechless much respect Burna ❤️."

paulsonekpe said:

"It's the way the girl was roaring for me."

stainless_aboki said:

"Him no feet dash her money ni."

iam_davejay said:

"Sometimes burna boy head de de road this sweet."

djmichaelsoft said:

"That's the polite and proper way to meet and greet your favorite celebrities."

urofian_ said:

"I love @burnaboygram you see..? It didn't take anything from him, after hugging the girl, he's still @burnaboygram , Tell the others to learn, na people make you super star, no be follow come."

Burna Boy shares how he couldn't approach pretty female soldier

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Burna Boy sparked hilarious reactions online after sharing how he chickened out.

The Grammy-winning musician said he spotted a pretty female soldier but couldn't gather the balls to approach her.

"Imagine going to ask her out and you discovered she was among the people that came for your show," an IG user who reacted to his post wrote.

