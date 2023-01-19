A short video of a kid getting ready for a photoshoot session as she helped the photographer out stirred reactions

While the photographer was getting her set for the shoot, the kid stood up and set the platform she was going to place her legs on

Among those who reacted to the video were people who expressed great interest in seeing the photos from the session

A brilliant photographer and creative director, @theladyvee____, has shared a video of a kid who came to her studio for a photoshoot.

Dressed in a traditional iro and buba with matching headgear, the kid placed herself on a chair.

The kid conducted herself in a well-behaved manner. Photo source: TikTok/@theladyvee

Well-trained kid during photo session

While the photographer was setting up, the kid stood up from where she was sitting to arrange one of the props well.

The photographer who was amazed by the kid's attitude described the little client as a "creative director". After the kid was done with the arrangement, she went back to sit like a queen.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments and more than 23,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kaothar Bint Sirajudeen said:

"This is what I call 'No be you go tell me wetin dey comfortable for me'. Bless her little soul."

WEIGHT GAIN WITH ESSIE said:

"Let’s see pictures please."

Jemimah Eliyah said:

"Let see the result please."

omodano said:

"Na small madam b dis. cute."

Ade said:

"Awwwn, so cute."

pleasant said:

"You gained a new follower because of the cutie, let's see the result."

Veechee said:

"I'll like to see the results please, she's so adorable."

Joyce Boo Bootee said:

"Awww the child is well trained."

morens126 said:

"She is surely a first daughter."

