Popular Nigerian soul musician Omawumi has shown appreciation towards her husband as he adds a year

The beautiful mother of two who recently celebrated her wedding anniversary took to social media to share a picture of her husband to wish him a wonderful year

Fans and colleagues of the Omawumi have joined in online to send their goodwill messages to music star's husband

Highly celebrated Nigerian songstress Omawumi has taken to social media to celebrate her husband’s birthday on January 17th.

The soul singer, who celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary four days ago, has expressed her gratitude to her husband as he adds another year to his age.

Singer Omawumi praises her husband Tosin Yussuf on his birthday Credit: @omawonder

Source: Instagram

Omawumi praised her husband for being an awesome lover and hailed him as her forever boyfriend.

In Omawumi’s words:

"Happy Birthday to my husband, my babies daddy and my forever boyfriend! You make this matrimony journey so easy...Thank you for being an amazing person! We all love you! @tosinyussuf."

See the post of Omawumi celebrating her husband

Fans and colleagues of Omawumi send their best wishes

rosbarbarahairmilan:

"Happy Birthday to my brother in love @tosinyussuf . May Almighty God continue to Bless you give long life in fabulous health and prosperity. ❤️❤️"

carolineonaokuabor:

"Happy birthday in-law, you will live long and keep prospering. Congratulations dear."

odymegbele9927:

"Happy birthday to our dearest Brother, many happy returns."

mealsbychefejiro:

"Happy birthday sir, long life and prosperity sir."

omawondernationn:

"January is really packed for you.. Happy birthday sir @tosinyussuf."

Source: Legit.ng