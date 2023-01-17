Kolawole Ajeyemi, the husband to popular award-winning actress Toyin Abraham, is a year older

As expected, the actress shared a photo of her man and celebrated him with sweet words in her caption

Fans and colleagues of the actress joined her as they showered Ajeyemi with good wishes for adding another year

Knowing how much Toyin Abraham loves her husband, his birthday is just another avenue to celebrate him, and the actress did just that.

The mum of one shared a lovely photo of her husband and went ahead to eulogize him in Yoruba.

Toyin Abraham celebrates hubby on his birthday. Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Toyin reiterated how her man has authority over her. She prayed for long life and longevity as the head of their household.

"Happy birthday Oko mi atata❤️❤️olowo ori mi,long life Oko mi @kolawoleajeyemi ori ni e o ni di iru lase Olorun.

"Happy birthday my dear husband❤️❤️ my husband, long life my husband @kolawoleajeyemi your head shall not become tail by the authority of God."

See the post below:

Kolawole Ajeyemi replies Toyin

The actor's comment was the first in his wife's comment section as he thanked her for the beautiful post.

"Amin Olorun thank you my love."

Nigerians celebrate Kolawole Ajeyemi

ajebodcomedian:

"Happy Birthday. Blessing on Blessings. Cheers."

folukedaramolasalako:

"Happy birthday to u my blood may God bless u, keep u and bless all that concerns u. Owo oko worldbest❤️❤️❤️"

sojioni:

"Happy Birthday Our own Daddy Ire, @kolawoleajeyemi Congratulations assistant birthday girl @toyin_abraham."

adeolaawokoya:

"Happy birthday, Sir. thanks for all you do."

omowunmiajiboye:

"Happy birthday paddi mi"

qlizzy_couture:

"Odogwu daddy ire, long may you live sir, The Lord will continue to bless you from Zion and cause his face to shine on you and yours. AMEN"

I was pregnant but I lost it

Much-loved Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, proved to many that there’s more to the glitz and glamour of being a celebrity.

The actress joined media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin Minds, and they had a lot to talk about from her career down to efforts to expand her family.

A portion of the interview that has since gone viral on social media captured the moment Abraham opened up about how she has been getting queries about welcoming another child.

Source: Legit.ng