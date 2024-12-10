Daniel Chollom, a Labour Party member in the House of Representatives, defected to the APC

Labour Party leaders, including George Ozodinobi, criticized the defection, calling it a troubling trend

Ozodinobi and Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda called for Chollom’s seat to be declared vacant, highlighting procedural concerns

On Tuesday, December 10, Daniel Chollom, a member of the House of Representatives from the Labour Party (LP), announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter read out during plenary by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Chollom attributed his decision to the ongoing leadership crisis within the Labour Party, stating that it hindered his ability to effectively represent his constituents.

“I have reflected deeply on the leadership crisis in the Labour Party and have concluded that I will better serve the interests of my people within the fold of the APC,” Chollom explained.

He also expressed gratitude to the Labour Party for providing him with a platform to contest and ultimately secure a seat in the House of Representatives.

However, he emphasized that his new alignment with the APC would allow him to contribute more effectively to national development under President Bola Tinubu's leadership, Nation reported.

Labour Party leaders react

The defection has sparked strong reactions within the Labour Party, with Deputy Minority Whip George Ozodinobi accusing those leaving the party of lacking ideological commitment.

Ozodinobi stressed that Chollom’s departure was part of a worrying trend and called for his seat to be declared vacant.

“The rate of defections from the Labour Party to the APC is disturbing. These are individuals without any ideology.

"I am very sorry for these members and for the APC, as you will not earn their trust,” Ozodinobi said.

He further criticized Chollom for not following the proper procedure before submitting his defection letter, stating that the lawmaker should have resigned from his ward in the Labour Party first, Leadership reported.

Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda also weighed in, suggesting that Chollom failed to adhere to the necessary steps required for such a defection.

"The House should not be putting the cart before the horse. If the right steps are not followed, then the seat of the lawmaker should be declared vacant," Chinda said.

5 National Assembly members leave LP for APC

