Nigerian singer Ayra Starr was among the many artistes who performed at this year’s Afrochella in Ghana

A video from the event showed the moment Ayra Starr fell on the stage but quickly got up to continue her performance

Reacting, Ayra Starr cautioned the organisers of the show, adding that the fall was unnecessary and painful

Mavin singer Ayra Starr is currently making headlines over a video from her performance at this year’s Afrochella which took place in Ghana.

A highlight from Ayra Starr’s performance showed the embarrassing moment she fell on the stage.

The singer did not let this stop her as she quickly got up and continued her performance like nothing happened.

Ayra Starr reacts to fall at Afrochella

After the embarrassing fall at the show, Ayra Starr took to her social media timeline to express displeasure as she cautioned organizers of the show.

She wrote on Twitter:

“Afrochella next time y’all should clean your stage after every artist performance, that fall was very unnecessary and painful.”

Netizens react to Ayra Starr fall at Afrochella

berigrizou:

"So where was she going before she fell?"

ibrahimovic04two:

"Boys think say she wan commot for stage they do something asap."

cupid_tweets:

"Wetin be thisShe continued to sing Made it more hilarious."

smallsamii:

"Which artist never fall on stage before?"

micoteck:

"This one na be no looking back oo ."

ifyoumisfidel:

"She stood up like she could do it before the camera notice ."

jaey_kaey:

"Artist will fall, instead of checking for concussion, they jump up to continue performing like it's normal.. hmm."

vik_linho:

"Next time she will stay in one place. Always rushing."

beckhlahrus:

"Ayar start kor ayar end Ni She fell like Ariana Grande ."

Ayra Starr performs Rush like a worship song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr was one of the artists who performed at Johnny Drille’s Lagos concert as she shared a video from her performance.

The video trending on social media showed the moment Ayra Starr performed her song Rush in a worship style at the concert.

Sharing the video via her Twitter handle, the Mavin singer wrote:

“A special moment ! Took rush to church."

Source: Legit.ng