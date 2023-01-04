Nigerian singer Portable finds a way to stay in the news with his controversial behaviour

The singer was seen in a video with his manager who struggled to get a hold of him while he was performing

Portable seemed to be under the influence as he refused to calm down and eventually fell to the ground with his manager

Looks like Portable is set to trend every month this year, as the singer has managed to be in the news just a few days into the new year.

This time around, Portable who was performing to an indoor crowd seemed to have lost control on stage.

Portable and manager struggle on stage Photo credit: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

The singer's manager was seen holding him from behind, trying to talk to him, perhaps in a bid to calm him down.

Someone who seemed to be a male bouncer tried to hold the singer before he finally fell backwards with his manager.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

big_c_5:

"Baba don high scatter."

dr_ifeeofficial:

"How do people identify with this guy?"

timmy_blaize:

"Manager dey try oh , e no easy to manage werey olorin."

_princesspeony:

"Anybody when dey manage portable supposed craze pass am."

djkunlastic:

"Why manage go dey wear ordinary slipper go show, whey you know the kind of oga you get "

xcoin_5:

"People should stop working with this guy ohh."

oscarchijike:

"Waiting this guy dey take before stage? Hmmm this music don enter another level."

stanley_better:

"This lady is doing double work bouncer and manager she is really trying."

timelineofagemini:

"Some people don’t appreciate their rest of mind cos of money."

Drama as Portable Zazu arrives on stage in a coffin at his concert

The upcoming singer, who is known for his controversial lifestyle, stirred up a new one with his concert which took place at the New African Shrine on Wednesday night, December 28.

A video from the event showed the moment Portable entered a coffin which was then carried to the stage where he came out to begin his performance.

The video sparked different reactions as many expressed dissatisfaction with his concept for the show.

Source: Legit.ng