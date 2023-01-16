Popular Nigerian skit maker, Carter Efe, has reacted to netizens gushing over Far From Home character, Reggie’s good looks

In a video making the rounds online, the comedian was seen comparing his appearance to Reggie’s and asking if the actor is as fine as he is

The funny video sparked a series of hilarious reactions from netizens after it went viral on social media

Popular Nigerian comedian, Carter Efe, has made the news again after he reacted to the appearance of one of the characters from the Netflix series, Far From Home, named Reggie.

Taking to his social media page, the well known skit maker shared a video where he blew hot over how ladies had been gushing over the Reggie character which was played by Nollywood actor, Natse Jemide.

In the hilarious clip, Carter was heard shouting at the top of his voice as he asked netizens if Reggie is as fine as he is.

Video as Carter Efe compares his looks to Reggie's from Far From Home. Photos: @carterefe, @natsejemide

Source: Instagram

The bald-headed comedian went ahead to ask if Reggie is only being hyped because he plaited his hair and if he should vex and plait his too.

He said:

“All of una, I just dey look all of una. All of una just dey die for that boy Reggie. Reggie fine reach me? No! Reggie fine reach me? Because he plait hair, make I vex plait hair?”

See the funny video below:

Netizens decide who is finer between Carter Efe and Far From Home’s Reggie

A number of social media users were amused by the skit maker’s annoyance in the viral video. Some of them consoled him while others resorted to picking a side and deciding who the more handsome person is.

Read some of their comments below:

omokessy:

"Reggie isn't so bad tho, but I think he's overhyped..it's ishaya and Frank for me❤️"

glow2047:

"Regy no fine reach you but him fine pass you I no come know the one way you come dey para."

properties_by_susan:

"But this dude is not bad ooh."

gabriellaify:

"He no fine reach you oooo my brother no worry "

callme_amor_:

"You fine but nor be every time person like baff"

adaobigwe:

"Try grow hair first then we go talk later"

_ninicrystal:

" caterefe will not finish somebody."

Interesting.

Carter Efe brags as he buys Benz

Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe, who went viral after he released a song dubbed Machala as a tribute to music star Wizkid, recently took possession of a new Benz ride.

Carter Efe took to his Instagram account to share a video of the new car as he spoke of God’s goodness.

The comedian and singer enthusiastically danced in the video with only a towel around his waist.

Source: Legit.ng