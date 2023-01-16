The much-anticipated reality TV show Big Brother Titans, which started on January 15, has started to gain attention online for different reasons

The reality is the first of its kind to merge two countries, Nigeria and South Africa, in one house, all to compete for the sum of N45 million

One of the videos making the rounds on social media has shown that some of the beds provided for the housemates are bunks, as netizens react

Videos from the Big Brother Titans house have started making the rounds on social media.

One of the numerous videos online has gotten the attention of netizens, who are reacting to the possibility of the effect.

In one of the clips online, we see the housemates, which comprise both Nigerians and South Africans, excited about their beds, which mostly happen to be bunk beds with ladders to climb to the upper part.

See the video from Big Brother Titans below:

Reactions trail BBTitans bunk beds

meg_danjuma:

"I dunno what they are thinking. I'm just thanking God for my fave.. all these staircase all over.. e for too red on Saturdays and Thursdays for my fave walahi. "

am_atelierng:

"The bed is too small for two."

kykissbeauty:

"Who carry Albino enter here."

sandraossai0:

"I can see Tacha yellow hair."

sinnergalblinkz:

"Lobatan."

_nellychris:

"This Smally go worry sha "

gistwell:

"We have Bunk Bed this year . I’m imagining things .. imagine lovers sleeping above you?"

junsmak:

"2 is no longer showing on gtv pls which no."

mosh_creations:

"Khosi & Yemi hmmmmm dey play. "

