Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ka3na has disclosed that she is on the verge of exposing all the married men in her DM

The reality TV star has expressed her frustration towards family men who leave their wives and children to come for her

Ka3na then gave these men the option of negotiating with her if they didn't want to be humiliated

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ex-big brother Naija's housemate Ka3na has had it with the married men who won't let her be.

The mother of one has threatened to expose all the married men who come to her DM to ask her out.

She wondered how the men had the audacity to ask her out, despite having photos of their beautiful families on their pages.

Reality TV star Ka3na Credit: @offical_Ka3na

Source: Instagram

Ka3na said she was going to start her mission in the next 24 hours unless they were ready to negotiate with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Look at Ka3na’s post below:

How netizens reacted to BBNaija Ka3na’s post

ifeannyi1:

"Isn’t this blackmail?"

zoe__bethrand:

"Truth is most of you don’t know the tricks of social media..... Some vendors/celebs and all what not intentionally drop grammatical errors in their write ups for engagement whether positive or negative. Just like the way some of you are dropping comments to correct the spelling, leaving the main focus of the write up and focusing on spelling bees I’m sure if she had written it correctly the comment will not be as much as this.... you are doing both Her and this blog a favor!!"

emmanuelmwilliams:

"What exactly do you want to negotiate? Before you cast make you cast yourself."

nonyllicious:

"Nobody was in her DM she wan trend since she has been forgotten."

nancyfrancisekeng:

"Omo this girl wan corrupt the correct spelling of audacity for my head o! Make una welppppppp."

nellobrownn:

"The fact that you re forming to change the real spelling or can’t spell it correctly from audacity to odacity ,Whatever you say doesn’t make sense.You re not the first and won’t be the last to have married men in her DM."

lilyshairs:

"Abeg expose them if papa sean Dey there make I know. "

BBNaija Star Mercy Eke insists she is yet to clock 30

BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, has continued to trend on social media after she insisted that she is yet to clock 30.

The reality show star topped the trending charts when her real age was discovered to be 32 after she shared a photo of her PVC on social media.

After being dragged incessantly, Mercy broke her silence on social media with some amusing posts.

Source: Legit.ng