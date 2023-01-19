Nollywood actress Anita Joseph recently came under fire for her choice of outfit during a brief meeting with the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi

The movie star had shared a video on her Instagram page and many took to the comment section to express strong reservations

Anita, however, made sure to tackle the trolls while making it clear that there was nothing wrong with what she wore

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph isn’t one to go easy on social media trolls and bullies and she recently proved it.

The actress had taken to her Instagram page with a video post showing her brief meeting with Labour Party (LP)’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Anita Joseph trolled over skimpy skirt worn to greet Peter Obi. Photo: @realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

Anita rocked a blazer paired with a short skirt that put her thighs and legs on full display.

However, after sharing the video, online observers flooded the comment section, trolling the movie star’s choice of outfit.

Many wondered why she chose to rock the short skirt when she could have gone for something else.

Anita, however, came prepared as she made sure to tackle the naysayers one after the other while making it clear that no one can dictate what she chooses to wear.

See screenshots of her exchange with the trolls below:

Social media users react

carphy_flinks said:

"So bcos say she won greet presidential aspirant make she wear abaya??? Y’all should let people be!"

chefnshopper said:

"Maybe she was on set, shoøting a movie. Even if she wasn’t, can you all please allow people breathe .."

abuja.kids_fashionistng said:

"For those asking what wrong with her dressing, i think there is something called decency."

officialdegirl said:

"I did not see anything wrong with her dress…. Na we be our problem for this country .. If u don’t have anything good to say , just look away."

drcollins_ said:

"There’s nothing wrong in her outfit, women are always jealous of themselves."

itisbobby said:

"What’s wrong with the outfit pls ? Nawa for all these Facebook people wey just newly come Instagram."

just_milato said:

"Actually, there is beauty in modesty. U see those hausa/fulani ladies ehn bt las las make everybody wear wetin sweet them."

