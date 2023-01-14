Stuntman, Director Tough, has taken Nigerian movie lovers by surprise after sharing a rare BTS footage from the Nollywood blockbuster, Brotherhood

Apparently, Tough was the stunt double for BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre whose character was required to jump off the 3rd mainland bridge into a lagoon

Director Tough admitted that he was scared and many were seen in his comment section commending his impressive efforts

Nigeria-based stuntman, Director Tough, is currently trending in the online community after showing his fans and followers a rare behind-the-scenes footage from Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood film.

Tough shared the video on his official Instagram page and recounted how he had to play a stunt double role for actor and ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tobi Bakre.

Stuntman falls from 3rd mainland bridge. Photo: @directortough

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Bakre’s character required him to jump off the third mainland bridge into a lagoon in a bid to make the scene believable.

In the video shared, Tough had to undergo some exercise routines and makeup to make him look just like Bakre’s character.

He proceeded to change into his costume and leapt into the lagoon as members of the crew watched in utter surprise.

Upon landing in the lagoon, the stuntman attempted to swim to shore before he was pulled into a boat.

Sharing the clip, Director Tough admitted that it was a scary moment for him.

Watch below:

Social media users react

glennmena said:

"Brother!! This work serious o but you bad normally. One single fear no even catch me sef ."

jaey_lue said:

"Amazing! He should be given the same accolades as Tobi I mean look at that flip."

mrnollywoodng said:

"That Bullet Proof Vest Can Drown You In Seconds Am Happy You Speed Out .... Well Done Brother @directortough We Know Plenty For This Hustle Am Proud Of You Echoke ."

azeh_elizabeth said:

"I held my breath for 60 seconds! May God crown you and team's efforts with success."

chris_okagbue said:

"Tough abeg getat. You baaad."

donflexx said:

"My G . Greatest!!! I’m happy u posted this. You are my own African Jackie Chan . Omo hope say u collect better ba for them to shave you Kodo ‍ like that ."

Nollywood actor runs from film set after seeing snake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nollywood actor went viral on social media after he was spotted in a viral clip from a film set.

Apparently, a live snake was to be included in the scene and the actor quickly took to his heels upon sighting the reptile.

"Rubber snake don finish for market?Una wan kill me cos I wan make am for life??"an IG user queried.

