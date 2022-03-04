An actor has humoured members of the online community after he was spotted in a hilarious clip

The video was filmed while the actor was on set alongside another cast member and other members of the crew

However, when a real snake was brought into the scene and it slid off the table, the actor wasted no time in running to safety

Acting does come with a lot of challenges and one Nigerian actor has just proved this point again after he was spotted in a viral clip.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng on social media, the actor and another lady were seen taking directions from other members of the crew.

Nollywood actor runs for dear life after snake was brought into his scene. Photo: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

A portion of the video captured the moment the actor remained in the frame while a backstage member brought a real snake into the scene.

The big-sized reptile was placed on a table but the moment it slid off, the actor took to his heels and left the scene.

Watch the funny video below:

Reactions from netizens

themanfromuncleishere said:

"Lmaoooo Omo them no Dey tell blind man say rain wan fall.."

iam__daddyk said:

"Director dey ginger bros, like say d snake read script."

ceemplybecca said:

"Japa mode activated!! ."

d_chava__ said:

"Rubber snake don finish for market?Una wan kill me cos I wan make am for life??"

maryl_belle said:

"The snake nor freeze,you con say make i freeze."

call_me_luchis said:

"Omo movement is better than explanation."

Man mistakes wife's braid for snake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered the report of a man who woke up to a nightmare he never thought would ever come through, midnight wees will never be the same.

The man named Mona had attempted to use the restroom at night and urinated on himself after mistaking his wife's braid for a snake on the floor.

Fellow social media users got a kick out of Mona’s post and filled the comment section with hilarious comments.

One social media user wrote:

"Kabwe Patrick Chanda this is so funny, remember how you always complain about my wigs hanging on the hand bag stand.”

