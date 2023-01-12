A beautiful barber has caught the attention of many netizens after her video surfaced on popular app TikTok

The video showed the talented lady showing off her barbing skills on a young man who instantly fell in love

Reacting to the viral video, some social media users were really curious to know the location of the salon

A female barber has warmed many hearts on social media with her obvious jaw-dropping beauty.

In a trending video, she was spotted giving a young man a hair cut and netizens were quick to point out how beautiful she looked.

According to the young man who shared the video, she gave him a haircut and he couldn't stop himself from falling in love with her.

He appealed to netizens to help him make the lady aware of his undying love for her.

In his words:

"My barber is so fine. She doesn't even know I wanna make her my girlfriend. Someone tell her I need her."

Social media reactions

@brenden387 said:

"Gwababa will save you from a humbling experience."

@meeyrah10 stated:

"And then end not treating her right leaving her with scars to heal."

@yash_n_gp reacted:

"Bro that looks like a lit barber shop. Where is it? Are they good?"

@tich_142 said:

"Idk why but them girls be better than the boys when they cut my hair."

@user8157226032808 stated:

"Yo bro go and tell her before it's too late bcuz that have happened to me."

@skrondo87 said:

"No. YOU GO TELL HER YOU NEED HER! Cuz the someone else who tells her for you is gonna tell her for themselves! Then all you’re gonna be is her client."

@slow.ls2 reacted:

"Bruh every time I hear this sound my mind keeps thinking the “thowinnng” noise gonna happen."

@ano_chiremba added:

"Please, put the sound: I fell in love with somebody who doesn't even know my name know my name and I know this I'm ashamed."

Watch the video below:

Female barber marries her client

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians on TikTok are celebrating with a beautiful female barber who married one of her customers. In a touching video she uploaded on TikTok, the lady identified as Her Royal Majesty said their friendship started after she gave the man a haircut.

The barber, who is based in Owerri, Imo state, said they became friends and then started dating. It became apparent that they are inseparable as they have now wedded each other. She posted a video of the wedding. In one of the videos, she was the one who gave her man his wedding haircut as early as 5 am on their wedding day.

Her Royal Majesty has declared that her husband is now her most preferred customer. Many TikTokers find her love story interesting.

