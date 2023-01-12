Well-known Big Brother Naija star and entertainer Liquorose recently graced the Lagos State University (LASU) campus with her beauty and elegance

The reality TV goddess spoke at a school-organized event, where she shared her inspirational journey to stardom and was presented with an award

A video collage of interesting moments from the event has stirred reactions on social media, with netizens celebrating her greatness

The popular Big Brother Naija star and entrepreneur Roseline Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, has caused massive reactions on social media after she shared a video of her vibrant self being welcomed and awarded at the Lagos State University.

The highly celebrated entertainer was one of the speakers at an event dubbed Listen 23. There she shared her inspiring story with students who were grateful for her presence. And later she given an award for her contribution.

Stunning BBNaija star Liquorose Credit: @liquorose

Source: Instagram

The clip posted on Liquorose Instagram captured interesting moments of the event, from when she was ushered into the school premises to when she got to the stage, giving out her great dance steps that sent the students into an uproar before she then gave her speech.

Look at the video of Liquorose in LASU

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens react to Liquorose’s visit to LASU

zambia4liquorose:

Really PROUD of you moi gyal ❣️

purple_your_fav_witchy:

A dream come true

angigift:

A humble, Intelligent, respectful, hardworking, focused, brave, bold, Classy, Loving, God-fearing and fashionista queen you carry grace you deserve every good thing in this world may God bless you always

edith_sonia_walker:

Big win Big congratulations . You started inspiring some youth during your stay in Big brother, the persistent, focus,determination,hard work...... Your mission and determination got alot inspired and won lots of heart with your beautiful self. Liquorose don't change for us,rather give us every reason to keep loving you and everything you do. This is just the beginning ❤️. Nation's should get ready

kingtunz_:

"It was an honour to have you in our school! You’re an inspiration."

lasudebates:

Thank you for coming. We enjoyed your story and gained a lot.❤

BBNaija’s Phyna denies claims of getting rid of pregnancy

Recall that the reality show star admitted having an ab*rtion after a Twitter user trolled her and she also admitted the same during a live video with her colleagues and in an exclusive interview with The Punch.

In a new development, the 25-year-old reality star has now turned down the claims in an interview with controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu.

Maduagwu took to his page to share audio recordings of his phone call with Phyna where she debunked the claims.

Source: Legit.ng