The business of 'DJ-ing' used to be a fort for men, not until some women came into the game and turned it around

Over the years, these women such as DJ Cuppy and Ms DSF have proven beyond doubt that they know what they are doing

Legit.ng recently asked its readers on Twitter to vote for their favourite female DJ and surprisingly, DJ Cuppy emerged winner

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

The art of entertaining people seamlessly through music as a DJ is not an easy fit as fans are quickly able to pick out those who know the craft and the 'wannabes.'

From DJ Big N to Spinall, Consequence, and Exclusive, Nigeria has a long list of male DJs who are not going head-to-head with their female counterparts.

Nigerians vote for their favourite female DJ Photo credit: @ms_dsf/@cuppymusic/@tolanibaj

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recently asked its Twitter audience to vote for their favourite female DJ among DJ Cuppy, BBNaija star Tolani Baj and others.

See the poll below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

How Nigerians voted

Surprisingly, despite how much Nigerians troll her for her DJ-ing skills as well as music talent, billionaire daughter and singer Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy took almost 60%of the entire votes.

At 18.4% way behind Cuppy's massive votes, DJ Dimplenipple came second while BBNaija star Tolani Baj who recently started showing off her DJ skills on social media came third closely with 17.7%.

Rather shockingly, another popular DJ Ms DSF who performs both home and abroad came last with 8.2% on the poll.

Other reactions to the poll:

@yallmeet_okiki:

"Any option other from Dj Cuppy here is wrong."

@djdenver06:

"There is a lot of popular female DJ. who is Tolani Baj?"

@TafawaBalewa3:

"They're all sheet."

DJ Cuppy sparks marriage rumours

Popular Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, sparked suspicions that she is officially married to Ryan Taylor.

Cuppy got her fans curious after she took to Twitter to address them and explained that she should now be called Mrs.

On her official page, the billionaire’s daughter accompanied the statement with a ring emoji.

Cuppy’s tweet raised a series of mixed reactions on social media as some fans congratulated her while others asked questions.

Source: Legit.ng