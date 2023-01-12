DJ Cuppy has moved on from her Oxford University troubles and is now back to her first love as a disc jockey

The billionaire daughter flooded her Instagram page with photos from a recent gig in Dubai where she thrilled party attendants with her skills

Cuppy pulled up at the show in a luxury Lamborghini ride and many were spotted in her comment section with mixed reactions

Billionaire daughter Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has returned to her first love of being a DJ after spending a chunk of 2022 at the prestigious Oxford University.

The entertainer recently took to Instagram with a post letting fans know that she had a gig at a spot in Dubai.

DJ Cuppy pulls up in a Lamborghini in Dubai. Photo: @cuppymusic

“Bet your fave DJ doesn’t pull up to a show like this,” Cuppy captioned the photos shared on her page.

Apparently, the Gelato crooner made sure to pull up at the venue in a luxury Lamborghini ride that caught the attention of many.

Some of the photos shared captured the moment Cuppy did her thing on the wheels and thrilled guests with her impressive DJ skills.

The soon-to-be bride was also spotted posing on top of her ride in an outfit that sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

Check out her post below:

Social media users react

__helena.xx said:

"Dem don turn cuppy to bad girl ."

degeneral_tallest said:

"If you zoom just say Hi ."

bayode2021 said:

"Cuppy you’re making most Djs going crazy rn on this."

i_am_candydessie said:

"You look really happy I’m happy for you too."

preddywealth said:

"May God protect your happiness I am happy to see you happy ."

DJ Cuppy parties alongside fiance, Naomi Campbell, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Cuppy took to social media to let her online followers know how she spent a portion of her holidays.

Cuppy and her husband-to-be were both guests at a party that had the likes of international supermodel, Naomi Campbell, among others in attendance.

"#Cuppumusic. You’re smiling. You’re happily engaged. And Man U is in top form. You’re living your best life. I envy you," one of her followers wrote.

