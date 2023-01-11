BBNaija Level Up star, Chichi, has remained a trending topic on social media over her 23rd birthday

The reality show star recently gifted herself a brand new BMW to mark her new age and netizens reacted

In a video making the rounds online, Chichi bragged about how the car was gotten by her for herself

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

BBNaija Level Up star, Chichi, recently clocked 23 and made sure to gift herself a luxury new car as her birthday gift.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the reality show star was seen to have gotten herself a brand new BMW.

In the viral clip, Chichi, who had on a birthday sash, was seen walking over to her car as friends gathered round and hailed her.

BBNaija's Chichi brags after gifting self BMW on 23rd birthday. Photos: @itschichiofficial, @chichi_lovers_fanpage

Source: Instagram

The reality show star bragged about getting the car by herself while one of the onlookers present noted that it was a brand new ride and not second hand.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

Netizens react as Chichi gifts herself brand new BMW on 23rd birthday

Chichi’s luxury birthday gift to herself trended online and got netizens talking. Read some comments below:

quinetoflagos:

"atleast she no lie say na fans, Congratulations girl "

babienuella:

"Who get the keys to the Beamer!! Chichi does!!"

boss_nenesly:

"Nice choice of car.... nit everytime benz."

hugscakesnevents:

"More wins trophy girl"

beeyeenka:

"at least she say she buy am with her full chest congrat boo."

2.delos:

"Keep winning gal"

_rukkya__:

"Atleast she didn't say it's the fans "

ace_tlg:

"Forget the age, but She really has a good taste in Automobile "

_toby_loba:

"Congrats Big 23 we don kuku leave the age for you."

marybakes_:

"Thank God she didn’t lie on fans "

iam_ogesandra:

"At least she said it’s from her to herself, nice truth"

Fans dig up old photos of BBNaija's Chichi with man and child

BBNaija Level Up star, Chichi, continued to raise dust on social media after claiming she just turned 23.

Shortly after Chichi’s post went up on her page, some netizens dug up some of her old photos from her Facebook page.

In the reemerged photos from seven years ago, Chichi was seen with a man and a child and some Facebook users claimed that she used to have a husband and kid.

Source: Legit.ng