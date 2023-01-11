Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate season 7, Chichi has been the talk of the town as she celebrates turning a year older

A video of the raunchy reality TV crying and rolling on the floor as she thanked her fans after she was bombarded with loads of birthday presents and cash gifts, trends online

In the viral clip, Chichi couldn't hold back the tears of joy that rolled down her eyes after walking into a room filled with gifts, and it was all from her fans

Curvy petite Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor better known as Chichi turned a year older, on January 10, 2023, and it's been nothing but a celebration all around for her.

In spite of the controversies surrounding the authenticity of the new age she claims, her fans and supporters went all out to celebrate the reality TV star.

A video of BBNaija star, Chichi, crying and rolling on the floor on her birthday to thank her fans goes viral. Photo credit: @itschichiofficial/royalhugssurprises

Source: Instagram

Chichi in some clips that have now gone viral was seen crying and at a point fell to the floor tossing around as she thanked her fans for loving and supporting her.

The orphaned BBNaija ex-housemate was so filled with joy and happiness with the love she got that she went on to promise her supporters that she would never disappoint them.

Watch the video of Chichi crying and thanking her fans below:

See how netizens reacted to the clips of Chichi crying after getting multiple birthday surprises

@i_am_shai:

" you are loved @itschichiofficial."

@prudent_m:

"I totally understand how she feels... People who love hardest or givers hardly get any in return may God position people in our lives who will love us as much as we love them."

@berrybliss_04:

"There's just something about her that's so likeable and relatable. You're loved Chi."

@lulus.touch:

"Am crying, you deserve a better and comfortable life."

@classietabbiebeautyempire:

"Forget it , surprise are amazing ……. I shed tears on my last birthday too. Surprise I wasnt expecting."

@adire_by_her:

"But she fine sha her skin."

@jollyjuddyherself:

"Exactly! If you love someone genuinely,his or her past won’t matter.So many people are talking out of jealousy,if not what does her age has to do with their lifestyle? People will condemn you and still celebrate you bunch of hypocrites."

@aquarius_world1:

"Hunhun this actually made me cry."

@iyunade_beads:

"Chichi has been through a lot… and she is a strong girl, orphan at early age… She is a child of luck and grace. No one ever predict she could enter final…"

Clips of BBNaija’s Deji and Chichi getting freaky in bed upset fans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video clip of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates in the Level Up edition has surfaced online of them engaged in a seriously intense romp session.

The two housemates caught on tape this time getting freaky in the sheets were Chichi and the recently evicted fake housemate, Deji. Both contestants shared an intense within-the-sheet moment that has got many people talking online.

Deji, who is on the show as a fake housemate, sent on a mission by Biggie to disrupt ships forming in the house, seems to have lost track of his mission on the show and got involved with Chichi.

Source: Legit.ng