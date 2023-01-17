Singer Burna Boy has acquired a number of super expensive cars over the years and a rare video recently gave fans a peek into his garage

The Grammy-winning musician was spotted dancing happily as a teammate filmed the luxury cars in his compound

A Lamborghini, Ferrari and other expensive cars were spotted, and social media users had different things to say

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy is not to be found wanting when it comes to celebrities who spend a hefty portion of their wealth on expensive cars.

Just recently, a rare video giving fans a peek into the Grammy-winning singer’s luxury garage surfaced online.

Video shows cars in Burna Boy's compound. Photo: @burnaboygram

Burna Boy appeared in high spirits as he danced around in the garage to Seyi Vibez's song while a team member recorded him on phone.

The singer’s Bentley, Lamborghini and Ferrari among other expensive cars were sighted chilling in his compound.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

ninety2joe said:

"Why be say na only for night e dy show us."

leponky said:

"Odogwu get doings normally ."

the.one.huncho said:

"Where e Dey see fuel buy make e drop update."

_12moore said:

"Seyi he too love that guy."

three_hundred_and_sixteen said:

"Baba needs bigger pace for em now"

morre1x said:

"Davido still does it better, make wiz and Burna Dey play, 001 past tense‍♀️."

Burna Boy makes little girl happy on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy warmed hearts online with his encounter with a little girl.

A viral video captured the moment the singer was approached by the girl's mum who politely mentioned that her daughter is a big fan.

Upon hearing the words, Burna Boy stopped and paid attention to the woman and her child. He proceeded to wish the young one a happy birthday and shared a warm embrace with her.

One social media user who reacted to the video wrote:

"I love @burnaboygram you see..? It didn't take anything from him, after hugging the girl, he's still @burnaboygram , Tell the others to learn, na people make you super star, no be follow come."

