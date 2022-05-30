Singer Simi has dedicated a beautiful post to her daughter, Adejare, on the occasion of her birthday ceremony

The singer shared an emotional video mashup that captured some of her cherished moments with the celebrant

Simi also accompanied the post with a touching message and showered heartfelt motherly prayers on her bundle of joy

The post got some fans emotional while others flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the singer

It’s a beautiful feeling to witness the birthday celebration of a child and this explains singer Simi’s mood at the moment.

The mother of one dedicated a beautiful post to her daughter, Adejare, on the occasion of her second birthday.

Simi celebrates daughter Adejare's birthday. Photo: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi posted an adorable video mashup that captured fun memories and moments she has shared with her bundle of joy.

The video post was also accompanied with a deep message and some heartfelt words of prayer. Simi’s message read in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I love you because you are the light of my life. I'm so proud to be your mommy. You're my biggest, most precious, most wonderful gift. Your life and future are, as they have been since your conception, in the hands of God Almighty. Therefore you cannot fail. You cannot suffer. You will prosper. You will thrive. You will shine so bright in all the days of your long, fruitful life."

See the post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

amourdeni said:

"This was so wholesome, simi’s twin with AG’s eyes!"

jay_onair said:

"So precious. Happy Birthday Deja and Amen to all Mummy’s prayers."

owolawitola said:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful baby ❤️."

neem_neems said:

"Oh my goodness, this is so cute. Happy birthday Adejare ❤️."

coker_blacks_fix said:

"Mahn!.. There's nothing but pure love in this writeup.. this is scripted with genuine mother's love for her child❤... I pray I get to do this for mine someday too.. Happy Birthday Adedeja Wa❤. Continue To Radiate In God's Bountiful Blessings,Growth,Favor and Grace!!!.. We love You and Yours Big Time!"

Adekunle Gold surprises Simi on live TV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Simi was pleasantly surprised during an episode of the Nigerian Idol show where she serves as a judge.

The show’s host mentioned how she marked her birthday during the week and how a superfan was selected to celebrate her in a special way.

Simi was completely taken by surprise as her husband, Adekunle Gold, showed up on stage with a birthday cake in hand.

The video sparked sweet reactions from members of the audience as well as social media users who watched it online.

Source: Legit.ng