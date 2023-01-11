A video of controversial Nigerian singer Portable goes viral online as the singer was seen walking alone without a shirt on the street

The clip has sparked reactions online as fans have suggested that just maybe the singer may need attention quick attention

While another set of netizens appreciated the singer for staying grounded and living his trenches lifestyle to the fullest

Afrostreet musician Portable trends online yet again after a viral clip of him walking down the street looking a bit desolate has sparked emotions.

The singer in the clip was seen without a shirt on, and with his hands at an akimbo, as he took a stroll down a street that looks very much like a 'trenches' environment.

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable sparks emotions online as a viral clip of him walking down the street trends. Photo credit: @wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

Unaware to Portable, a Nigerian who sighted him taking a walk on the street recorded him and has now shared the video clip online.

However, the clip has sparked conversations online as some people have slammed the singer for acting below his station as a celebrity.

While some other netizens have thrown their weight behind the singer, noting that he doesn't live a fake life, and they see nothing with him taking a walk on the street of his area.

See the video of Portable walking on the street that went viral below:

See some of the comments that Portable's video clip walking on the street stirred online

@classic_barbie222:

"Why is he not always wearing a shirt???"

@kingwizzy_1:

"Portable is from trenches the kind fame came to him by sudden it will take him time to adjust to celebrity lifestyle this is to show that the guy doesn’t like fake life he is real! You see the bar he is building he keep posting update of that bar he is super proud of himself and achievements so far. Allow him live his life abeg."

@bobby_yung_m:

"Portable don break all the laws of being a celebrity."

@kennedybigdreams_:

"He is checking the surrounding if there’s anything like vawulence."

@woody_pepe:

"Mark my words na skitmaker this guy go later be soon."

@bum_bad_:

"Nigerians with low mentality, make he no walk again? Otedola self still they stroll for him estate. Pls allow our zazu president waka for him own estate too."

@alashmanny_231:

"No loud am, dealer no gree deliver Alaye kuku go buy am himself."

@bobby_yung_m:

"Lol portable don change the definition of Celebrity."

@_ekundharyor:

"Na when una go realize sey this guy no like fakeness at all?"

