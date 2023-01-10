Big Brother Naija season 7 superstar Phyna has continued to gain attention because of her beauty and dynamic online persona

The level-Up Winner recently sparked the interest of one of the country’s known actors Benson Okonkwo during an Instagram live session

Benson unexpectedly revealed his feelings for Phyna, causing netizens to react in different ways

Fast-rising Nollywood star, Benson Okonkwo, has gotten the attention of netizens with his recent attempt to marry the Big Brother Naija hottie, Phyna.

The actor was a part of the audience during an Instagram Live session hosted by Phyna when he made his intentions known.

Actor Benson Okonkwo and BBNaija Phyna Credit: @bensonokonkwo, @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Benson left an intriguing comment on the live video that has got many talking on social media.

The Mr Romantic of Nollywood said he is in love with Phyna and wants to marry her.

In Benson Okonkwo’s words:

"Phyna I love you. Phyna will you marry me?"

See a screenshot of Benson Okonkwo’s comment on Phyna's Instagram live below:

Netizens react to Benson Okonkwo’s comment on Phyna’s Instagram live

busolahelen:

"I know most guys will like what she said on Twitter last time may God help her."

offical_promiseezeaja:

"The Idi.ot just want to trend.cloutina. always on every post."

queen_adunni_home_properties:

"There’s no crime in what he said, he’s a human and na blood dey run for him vain."

joyous_samm:

"You're hot babyyyyy. Hotest phy phy."

patriciaharding112:

"Am sure he's just kidding no cause to alarm."

roseline_yagazie:

"Haters rest from shackles and bondage of hatred. Phyna is loved there is nothing you all can do."

felicity.uche:

"Opportunity comes but once."

queen_sasa_modey:

"Shippers, over to you."

merrynjlove:

"Odogwu hot Phyna.❤️❤️❤️❤️"

_teecollectionz:

"This Benson wey broke die we don tire Lagos MK una carry."

modulgold:

"Haaaaaa. It's well, did she declared she's searching."

team_akue:

"Phyna de hot oooo.❤️❤️❤️"

