Big Brother Naija 2022 (Season 7) housemate Chichi has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday today, Tuesday, January 10

The sultry Level Up housemate shared beautifully steaming pictures of herself in a sliver-slithery corset

Fans and colleagues of Chi Chi have joined in to wish her a wonderful celebration as she marks her 23 years of existence on earth

Big Brother Naija season 7 finalist Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, popularly known as Chi Chi, is a year older today, January 10.

The exotic dancer and chef shared lovely streaming pictures of herself online to mark her 23rd birthday.

Reality TV Star Chichi in her gorgeous racy element Credit: @itschichiofficial

Source: Instagram

In BBNaija, Chi Chi’s words:

"Officially worlds chichi’s day, 23 and blessed. ‍♀️"

See BBNaija Chi Chi’s post below

Netizens react to BBNaija Chi Chi’s post

officialomololu:

"Happy Birthday Darling."

kingpexxie:

"Happy birthday icon ❤️ love you always! The pressure steady gets werserrrrrr."

janemena:

"Happy birthday my beautiful Barbie God’s blessings today and forever, Amennnnn. When we dey come for Jollof!"

sophiealakija:

"Happy Birthday gorgeous Chichi."

chichi_lovers_fanpage:

"Happy birthday @itschichiofficial I wish you many more fruitful years ahead in joy peace and Happiness , more money in your bank account ... Keep pressing neck

apet_modella:

"Happy birthday to the one and only trophy girl.❤️❤️"

wigsbyella__:

"Omo the picture choke, e be like ark."

Source: Legit.ng