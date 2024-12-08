Solomon Buchi has reacted to the viral clip of a Nigerian lady who became overjoyed after her 'idolo' Dvaido followed her on social media

Recall that the lady buzzed social media after a video of her rolling on the floor and weeping trended online

On seeing this Buchi took to the microblogging platform Twitter (formerly X0 to share his opinion of the lady

Online commentator and writer Solomon Buchi made headlines following his reaction to the trending clip of a Nigerian lady who got a follow-back from Davido.

Davido released a new song, 'Funds,' some days ago ahead of his fifth studio project, '5IVE'. The song received an exciting amount of acceptance and garnered remarkable airplay.

Reactions trail Solomon Buchi's comment about the lady who cried after Davido followed her on IG.

A Nigerian lady who was seen listening to the song non-stop lost composure after her favourite, Davido followed her on Instagram. A clip showed the lady rolling on the floor and shedding tears of joy.

Reacting to the situation, Buchi went online to state that her behaviour resulted from not being loved at home.

In Solomon's words:

"It’s important to raise children that are loved at home."

See his post below:

Solomon Buchi's comment spurs reactions

Read some reactions below:

@Klef_D:

"On the contrary, those that are raised with love are the best to express such emotions. Like yourself, Those that are raised without love, especially with a mix of poverty, always express bitter emotions."

@Acedolapo:

"Same you calling your mate “Daddy” because he is a pastor?"

@Johnnyharrt:

"That's rich coming from someone who's still trying to figure out how to raise themselves."

@IFLOifeanyi:

"Na wa for you sha!😂. Her favorite artiste followed her and she’s express how she feels and it means she’s not loved at home."

@Sir_BiolaPr:

"I don't think this has anything to do with love. It has everything to do with a departure from common sense, low self-esteem,and issue of validation."

@dimpledhanna:

"It’s good to be joyous and all. But what’s the crying and rolling on the floor for?"

@Dojaistics:

"Or people can be emotional …. If Kim k or Doja followed me I’d act like this too 😭."

Solomon Buchi Lambastes Daddy Freeze

Legit.ng earlier reported that Solomon Buchi responded to Daddy Freeze's post, in which he spit a lot about him, including calling him a male housewife.

In an interview, Obi suggested that vigils should be turned into hours devoted to work.

This marked the beginning of the duo's back-and-forth, which has now blossomed into an online beef that many did not see coming.

