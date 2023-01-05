Singer Brymo recently got in an online back and forth with a Nigerian comedian based in Canada, while also having to explain his political choice and leanings for the 2023 elections

Brymo who is a supporter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has had to constantly defend his political choice against Obidients

In his latest tirade of insults hurled at him by supporters of the oppositions of the APC, he slammed a Nigerian comedian who is based in Canada KlintonCod

KlintonCod has shared a tweet saying he prays everyday for Peter Obi to win the forthcoming 2023 Presidential election, Brymo reacted to the tweet calling the comic an Idiot

Singer and Lagos born Awori man, Olawale Olanrewaju, better known as Brymo, recently got in a vicious Twitter back and forth with a Nigerian comedian based abroad.

The altercation didn't also stop with the comedian, as other netizens got involved, and the exchange went further.

Nigerian sonic singer, Brymo gets in a vicious online battle over his political choice and castigation of Peter Obi. Photo credit: @brymolawale/@petergregoryobi/@klintoncod

Source: Instagram

Brymo had noted his reasons for choosing Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his candidate ahead of Peter Obi, without even considering Atiku Abubakar at all.

"Just shut up and stay there... Idiot" - Brymo slams comedian KlintonCod

The singer also slammed KlintonCod for saying he was living abroad and praying for Peter Obi to become the next president of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Olawale replied KlintonCod by asking him to either move back to Nigeria and help fix the country, or just stay wherever he was and keep shut.

While in another exchange he said before he could vote for Peter Obi he would need to organize his home front and get the entire region's support including the elites, the rich and the poor.

See Brymo's exchange with KlintonCod and other netizens about Tinubu and Peter Obi below:

See how netizens reacted to Brymo's opinion about Peter Obi and Tinubu's presidential ambitions

@chiommysmile_:

"Brymo and Tinubu's English is just the same thing, see headache."

@iam_abelson:

"One would think Brymo is smart because of his songs. Just look at the inconsistencies in his write-ups. It is well. Whether rich or poor, all of us go hear am."

@omofasa:

"It’s interesting how this election season has exposed the ethnicity in people you would believe are above such things. So sad."

@jane___e:

"Always misyarning, after oleku na for inside pit toilet them for put this guy."

@isadora_onyx:

"In essence, Brymo will not pick PO because of tribe? Because he is an igbo man? And igbos are not meant to be trusted? The igbo wey Brymo dey smoke don scatter e head, oti ya werey."

@ericaikince:

"Let ppl vote for their choice you can’t tell an elderly man who to vote how are you sure Obi can do better naso una force us to vote Buhari 8 years ago."

@d_beez21:

"Brymo sounds so ignorant compared to the type of music he makes. I want to believe he just want drop something soon."

2023: We all know he is the one with a plan, Brymo sparks mixed reactions as he takes sides with Tinubu

Meanwhile, legit.ng recalls reporting that popular singer Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ better known as Brymo, is one of the few Nigerian celebrities that has taken a stance on who to support for the presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 General election.

This comes as Brymo, in a statement, threw his weight behind the APC presidential aspirant Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Brymo, while reacting to a tweet, said Tinubu was the man with a plan who should be allowed to lead the country despite being old.

Source: Legit.ng