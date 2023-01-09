Popular skit maker Oga Sabinus recently shared a funny video of him at a conversation centre in Lagos

A clip from the video, however, showed the moment Sabinus cried out to his maker while walking on a rope bridge

Titling the video his fearless journey, fans couldn’t help but laugh over the skit maker’s reaction

Much-loved Nigerian skit maker Mr Funny also known as Oga Sabinus is trending on social media over a video from his visit to a conservation centre in Lagos.

Sabinus’ who had bragged about his bravery at the beginning of the video, chickened out when it was time to walk on the rope bridge.

Sabinus cries out in fear on a rope bridge.

Source: Facebook

A clip showed him creating a scene on the rope bridge as he repeatedly prayed to his maker to come to his rescue.

It turned out the ‘Investor’ has a phobia for heights as he expressed his fear until he was able to leave the bridge despite the reassuring words from those who were with him.

Sharing the video on his Facebook page, the skit maker wrote:

“My fearless journey at Conservative center.”

See the video below:

Fans laugh over video of Sabinus on a rope bridge

Legit.ng captured some of the funny reactions, see them below:

Aniebiet Umanah:

"Investor wey dey fear, that one na investor ? After bragging that we should watch you go on a fearless journey, you still dey fear ."

Igwilo Stanley:

"I went there last week I told my wife never ever ever bring me to this place again, I can’t be risking my life like this."

Adazion Adazion:

"U see ur life outside going on a fearless journey indeed."

Odeh Dominic:

"If you have ever been to this place before, you will understand what Sabinus is going through right now now."

Sabinus features Tinubu's mimicker at Port Harcourt show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oga Sabinus was under massive criticism over a video from his concert in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

Sabinus in a post via his Instagram account shared a highlight from the concert which showed a comedian mimicking the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sharing the video, Sabinus wrote:

“You need to watch the full video if you missed my concert on 18th December!!!"

Source: Legit.ng