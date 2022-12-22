Nigerian skit maker Oga Sabinus has shared a video from his recent concert in Port Harcourt, Rivers state

The video showed a comedian mimicking the presidential candidate of the APC Bola Tinubu's gestures, among others

Netizens have, however, reacted to the video differently, while many laughed over it, others said it was wrong

Popular skit maker and comedian Mr Funny also known as Oga Sabinus has come under massive criticism over a video from his recent concert in Porth Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

Sabinus in a post via his Instagram account shared a highlight from the concert which showed a comedian mimicking the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Sabinus shares a video from his show in Port Harcourt. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, Sabinus wrote:

“You need to watch the full video if you missed my concert on 18th December!!!"

See the video below:

Netizens react to Sabinus' video

See some of the reactions below:

l.bari_:

"The show is funny but in all honesty it is wrong."

source_gold:

"This is a very expensive joke and quite frankly not funny."

realblessingmichael:

"They’re comedians, they can make joke with anything and anyone, so why is this different? Comment section though.

daniel_anabel:

"This joke went too far ooo…"

i_j_blessing:

"Even Apc supporter for there they laugh ."

omo.8299:

"The man that performed did great. Sabinus quit trying to be funny with your gestures lol. It wasn't funny."

sunkyconcepts_04:

"If Peter Obi losses, Sabinus and his crew ll just relocate to Ghana or Togo."

jesuschristus.rex:

"I am not a Nigerian but that line "a town hall, difference, from Bala Bloom, Blu Blu Balaba ."

manasehf:

"God bless u for this msg sabinus!! Don't mind this APC supporters who accomplices of stupidity destroy this msg, the msg is , don't make the mistake to vote this man , it's going to be a big joke on us."

Source: Legit.ng