Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, recently got married to her baby daddy in a traditional wedding ceremony

Shortly after making things official, the movie star took to her Instagram page to share some words of advice to single ladies and single mothers

The new bride urged such women to stay positive as the right person for them is out there

Still reeling in the excitement of tying the knot with her beau and baby daddy, Uche Ogbodo took to social media to dish out a piece of relationship advice.

Photos of the newlywed couple. Credit: @ucheogbodo, @bobbymaris

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to address single ladies and single mothers - a group she belonged to, right until her traditional wedding.

In the post, she advised women to stay try to themselves, adding that the right person for them is out there.

In her words:

"Morning Motivation for my Single Ladies & Single Mothers gang who have given up hope ……. Gods Time is the Best , the right person is out there, he will find you when you ain’t even searching …. Just be yourself, work on yourself hard and leave your heart Open , Forgive who hurt you , Always Pray , and believe you will be ok."

Mixed reactions trail Uche Ogbodo's advice to single mothers and single ladies

mzolanma:

"Once they get married,they turn to Motivational Speakers in less than 48 hours…. Madam rest Abeg."

__abisoyee__:

"Rest abeg!"

_iammarvis_:

"Aunty wait first make Una reach one year gaan gaan now,we know need motivation again."

fosilenyah:

"Signed: Newest member, Motivational speakers association of Nigeria."

"omoowo231:

Keep quiet and face your union in peace."

queenbim:

"Wahala for single people. Motivation akaria."

