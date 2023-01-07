An oyinbo lady has gone online to show people how she took her Nigerian lover to see her family during Christmas

The beautiful lady made sure the man felt at home as the boyfriend met and dined with her relatives

Many people who reacted to the couple's video said that the young man is lucky as some asked her to take good care of him

An oyinbo lady has shared a video that showed the moment she took her Nigerian boyfriend to see her relatives during Christmas.

The Polish lady stated that though she knows that the young man is far from home, she wanted to do everything to make him "feel at home."

People praised the lady for taking care of him. Photo source: TikTok/@samuelandlena

Lady took care of boyfriend

In the clip that has gathered thousands of reactions, the lady showed off her man. After arranging dishes for the whole family members on the table, they all sat and had a good time.

While the whole family were interacting with the young man, they listened to a Burna Boy's song on the TV.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 19,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kai said:

"Knowing me I'll end up asking where does lewandoski stay."

DamieanKemet said:

"Bro is brave."

osmondamu said:

"Na this knd girlfriend man need. Bro is lucky."

Alexei Aleksandra said:

"I hope he enjoyed Christmas with your family."

Nathan Onyeka said:

"Thank you for taking good care of him for all of us...naija to the world."

Big Bear said:

"Please take care of my boy."

seanna4 said:

"My brother you want to eat cheese and bacon? Go for eba and agusi soup oooo."

femme_moon said:

"OUR WIFE is beautiful."

Another oyinbo lady cooked for boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man with the TikTok handle @kanorsamuel223 shared a video of his oyinbo girlfriend on the platform.

One of the snaps in the clip has the beautiful lady using a camp gas cylinder to fry plantain for him. She seems well at home.

If not for her skin colour, one would think she was Nigerian with how she set about her cooking activities.

