A well-known Nigerian political activist and entertainer Charly Boy, has revealed how he and his wife Lady Diane overcome their marital differences

The Ninja Bike singer took to social media delivered his message in a short drama video featuring his beautiful wife

Area Fada explained that in order for a marriage to thrive, both parties must learn to manage each other

Popular Nigerian singer-songwriter Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, best known as Charly Boy has taken to social media to demonstrate in detail what it takes to have a long-lasting marriage.

The actor passed his message in a short video he dramatized with his wife, Lady Diane.

Veteran singer Charly Boy in a clip featuring his wife shared important marriage lessons and teaches how to have a long-lasting union, using his own real-life experiences. Photo credit: @areafada1

Source: Instagram

In his message, Area Fada tried to show the challenges that come up in homes between husband and wife.

He revealed that he and his wife, too, face issues in their union and sometimes want to give up, but they stay together to work things out.

The Afrobeat artist and his wife also disclosed that they have renewed their vows multiple times, and highlighted that marriage is an institution of management.

See Charly Boy’s video with his wife Lady Diane:

Fans react to Charly Boy’s video with wife Lady Diane, where they talked about challenges in marriage

latashalagos:

"Una Dey oppress us!!! God abeg send my twin mop stick, since me sef I’m a mop, let us both mop our way together in life. "

nollywoodcomedycentral:

" Una dey see person wey senior Tinubu as he fresh? Una dey see am??? Make una vote Peter Obi come February oooo."

jovial885:

"@areafada1 WHEN I GO DEY TELL MY NIGERIAN PEOPLE TO BE PROUD OF THEIR PIDGIN ENGLISH DEM NO DEY UNDERSTAND SAY E NO EASY TO BLOW BETTER PIDGIN, DEM NO KNOW SEY PIDGIN ENGLISH NA INTERNATIONAL LANGUAGE IN THE WHOLE OF AFRICA."

afolabi.yusuph:

"Thanks boss. This is another source of inspiration for us way never marry. Areafada say marriage na management. God bless OG."

geomara_ij:

"I no wan manage my marriage, I wan enjoy am."

fancydora2023:

'The real motivation we are looking for in marriage. "

Charley Boy Meets Fela’s Children and Grandchildren

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that one of Nigeria’s most controversial performers, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charley Boy, visited the family of late music legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti and expressed how he feels about them.

The singer expressed his love and respect for the Kutis and explained that Fela emboldened his sagacity, audacity and consistency.

He, however, appreciated one of the music legend’s grandsons and Femi Kuti’s son, Made, especially. He said it was the first time he would be meeting him.

Source: Legit.ng