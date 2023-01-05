Nollywood actor and Empress Njamah’s brother, John, has stirred mixed reactions with musings shared on his Instagram page

The actor’s post comes amid his sister’s troubles with her estranged fiancé who has been blackmailing her on social media

Fans and colleagues who could relate to John’s deep words were spotted in his comment section sharing their thoughts

It is indeed a trying time for the Njamah family as the past few weeks have been rough for one of their own, Empress.

Amid the Nollywood star’s troubles with her estranged fiancé, her brother John Njamah took to his Instagram page with a post that has stirred mixed emotions for many.

John Njamah shared his thoughts amid his sister Empress' scandal. Photo: @johnnjamah.film

Source: Instagram

The actor mentioned how it used to be a thing of joy in the past to help people without expecting anything in return.

He, however, stressed that the tides have now changed as bad things now happen to good people who have rendered help in the past.

"...but now, a lot of bad things happen to good people… and these bad things are caused by people you have GIVEN in the past, people that you have opened your heart to, people that you call FRIENDS…, his psot read in part.

See below:

Social media users react to John's musings

iamlilianbach said:

"My dear, the world has changed. It is well. The lord will strengthen you and your family."

weirdmcofficial said:

"@johnnjamah.film hugs hugs and more hugs we are behind u we love u so much @empressnjamah love u sis."

gabriella1119 said:

"It is quite unfortunate. Try not to loose your self in the process. Bad things happen to good people. Is a phase.stay true to you.help and don't expect anything in return. Everything will be fine by the grace of God."

princereachwell231 said:

"Such is life bros.... Now, it's like bc u don't eat/feed on lions and u expect them not to feed on you too. Don't lose guild ."

stelladamasus said:

"Everything is upside down. The bible already told us that the heart of man is constantly wicked. I have had enough experiences to teach me too many lessons. I just try not to let evil people change me."

Empress Njamah thanks fans amid drama with ex-fiancé

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that embattled actress Empress Njamah made an appearance on social media and assured her fans and supporters of her well-being.

Njamah in a video wore a smile on her face as she said she was alive and doing good, adding that she now has her freedom.

Many were relieved to see the actress and they sent their goodwill messages to comfort her.

Source: Legit.ng