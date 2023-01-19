Actress Chacha Eke’s husband Austin Faani has called out TV host Ebuka and the organisers of BBTitans

Faani queried why the show which commenced on January 15 couldn’t be delayed till when the general elections were over

Chacha Eke's hubby like many Nigerians consider the show a distraction as he went on to encourage voters on their civic duties

Barely a few days after the commencement of Big Brother Titans, actress Chacha Eke’s husband Austin Faani has written to the organisers of the show including TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, as he wondered why they couldn’t delay the show for at least a month.

Faani, however, stressed that the organisers must have a reasonable reason for going on with the show, which many have considered a distraction from the country’s elections which is a few weeks away.

Austin Faani says Big Brother organizers must have a good reason for going on with the show. Credit: @austinfaani

In his words:

“Someday, not soon maybe, Ebuka and BBN will explain to Nigerians why they couldn’t wait for just a month as to not distract the Nigerian masses especially the southern Nigeria that engages more in their awesome show from the coming election. Just someday, there will be this dialogue, and I hope their reasons make sense and adds positive impact to what everyone in Nigeria is after at the moment.”

Faani went on to encourage Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to exercise their civic rights,

See his post below:

Netizens react as Austin Faani writes to Ebuka and BBTitans organisers

See the reactions below:

tha_nms:

"Are people watching the big brother? I haven't tuned in once since the opening show."

_big_ann:

"Well said ."

boss__pee:

"But who’s even watching the show at this point?"

duch_sucre:

"The funny thing is most people really don’t care about this present Big brother. They’d suffer same fate as the last BBN peeps. The last ones aren’t as knows as the ones before them."

laviva_mandi:

"Not a fan of BBN, but I don’t believe that it’ll distract well meaning Nigerians on the day of voting ‍♀️ if to say voting na Sundays, I for fear. Even at that youths are still going for and clamoring for pvcs. Just the other day, Tacha was sensitizing the street."

Labour Party condemns BBTitans

Legit.ng reported that Labour Party (LP) issued warnings to Nigerians especially youths ahead of the commencement of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), tagged: ’The Titans.'

According to the chief spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign committee, Dr Yunusa Tanko, during a press briefing in Enugu on Wednesday, January 11, the show was targeted at distracting Nigerian youths from casting their votes on the election dates.

Tanko in his statement also claimed that the reality show was being sponsored by an opposition party as he linked a son of one of the presidential candidates to be an active collaborator of the show.

