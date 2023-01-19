Entertainers AY Makun and Paul Okoye have taken the time to clear a little misunderstanding that ensued between them on social media

The singer while reacting to a post shared by AY accused the comedian of ‘sitting on the fence’ as it regards the upcoming election

AY, however, didn’t find the comment funny and he made sure to set the PSquare singer straight on his page

Comedian Ayo Makun and singer Paul Okoye recently clashed on social media after the former made an unsatisfactory comment.

AY in his post made reference to three major presidential candidates in the upcoming general elections and Okoye accused the comedian of ‘sitting on the fence’.

Paul Okoye apologizes to comedian AY.

Source: Instagram

However, the comment didn’t go down well with AY who made it clear that there are entertainers who have done more work than he (Okoye) ahead of the elections.

AY also mentioned that the singer has his personal mobile number and could have personally reached out to him instead of leaving an inflammatory comment online.

AY wrote to the singer:

“There is a difference between entertaining the Obedient audience at a fee and sitting, planning, strategically and directly with our stakeholders for a better Nigeria. Our EndSars social media showcase only cost us lives without getting the expected results. To you, on social media, I am sitting on the fence."

After AY’s response, Okoye returned to take his words back and tender an unreserved apology for speaking out on social media when he could have personally reached the comedian.

See their exchange below:

Social media users react

gn_makeupartistry said:

"I don't even understand AYs comment maka chi, Your answer is not even straightforward but Paul has to apologise to set the record straight..."

tkinzystar said:

"Being a man is sweet. You see how they trashed it out? If na women ehhh na till next 10 years them go settle this beef."

officialworldgift said:

"Paul is very wise and mature. Love how he handled this, if na some of us, we go change am, kuku scatter everything but this is a character worthy of emulation but AY needs to be calming down, gradually seeing himself as a demigod kilagbe, kilaju wey you dey tell am say he go apologize later."

excellenttony said:

"People should understand the passion Paul of Psquare has for a better Nigeria and mustn't judge him harshly. Many comfortable celebrities in Nigeria today don't give a da*n so long as they can travel out with their families it doesn't matter to them if Nigeria is burning or not. Paul has passion for this country."

