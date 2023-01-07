A video of a lady dancing in a TikTok video has left social media users cracking up with laughter

In the now-viral clip, the lady is seen sporting a heavily-applied makeup of the wrong shade

The video which has been trending on Instagram left many netizens sharing hilarious comments

Any makeup aficionado knows that one of the important rules of applying makeup is knowing how to pick a foundation and powder that matches your skin tone.

Well, it appeared this lady, @maggie_naija, couldn’t be bothered about rules in beauty and lifestyle, as seen in her video which has left many people amused.

Photos of the lady with the loud makeup. Credit: @maggie_naija

Source: UGC

In the video shared on TikTok, the lady is seen showing off her dance moves. However, it is her makeup that catches the attention of many viewers.

Not only did she use a foundation way brighter than her ebony skin tone, but she also had people concerned when she glued fake eyelashes to both her eyelids and under them.

Check out the video below:

Social emdia users react to lady's loud makeup

goodness_clue:

"She wearing a mask?"

yheatie_of_dukey:

"Up and down lashes "

ekesonmoney_:

"Na this kind people TikTok suppose dey suspend their account, this is makeup abuse"

mojadesola_ola:

"Aunty hope all is well ma’am, and I hope awon ara ile has know."

excellent_pinna:

"Heaven is the goal so I am not laughing. You look beautiful sis."

otorroseline:

"Na this kain makeup I wan dey do now."

clear_stretch_marks:

"Is the lashes up or down or upandan his eyes? "

official__teewealth:

"Shey TikTok people dey alright like this "

precious.emma5:

"Is the lashes for me"

Source: Legit.ng