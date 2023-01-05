Highly celebrated Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has taken to social media to express her appreciation for her loving husband on his birthday

The old-time movie star expressed her gratitude to God for giving her a man filled with love and patience to complete her

Rita Edochie’s fans and colleagues came out in bulk to celebrate with her, dropping goodwill messages on her post celebrating her husband

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie is celebrating her beloved husband Tony Edochie’s birthday today, January 5, 2023.

The movie legend shared a compiled video of her husband’s pictures with hers while Flavour’s recent hit song Game Changer played in the background.

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie writes emotional message to celebrate her husband Tony Edochie's birthday Credit: @ritaedochie

In her message to him, the actress appeased her spouse by reaffirming that he was her complete half and hailed him for being a great husband who never listens to side talks concerning her career. Then she further appreciated him for his love and patience by professing her endearing love for him.

In Rita’s words:

"My GREAT people in the world, please join me and celebrate the world best HUSBAND ever COMRADE TONY NCHEKWUBE EDOCHIE my COMPLETE HALF because today is his BIRTHDAY. Happy birthday my GREAT HUSBAND. YOU ARE A SPECIAL GIFT FROM GOD TO ME. YOU ARE THE ONLY MAN ON EARTH THAT CAN MARRY ME AND I BELEIVE THAT IS THE REASON GOD ALMIGHTY GAVE YOU TO ME. I THANK YOU FOR YOUR LOVE AND PATIENCE all these YEARS most especially because of my kind of career. It is not easy. Not every man will TOLERATE it knowing fully well that YOUR EAR HEARS A LOT BUT FOR THE FACT THAT YOU KNOW YOUR BETTER HALF YOU CARE NOT and keep supporting me. Your SUPPORT to me is AWESOME. I USE THIS MEDIUM TO LET YOU KNOW THAT I CAN'T LOVE YOU LESS. YOU ARE A GREAT MAN. I wish you every good thing in LIFE you wish yourself IJMN ."

See Rita Edochie celebrate her husband on his happy birthday

Fans react to Rita Edochie’s post celebrating her husband's birthday:

ucheelendu:

"Happy Birthday daddy. May God continue to keep you in good health and strength. You will live to reap the fruit of your labour in Jesus name."

chiomakpotha:

"Happy birthday Daddy. We love you."

okeybakkassi:

"Happy birthday to your husband."

realucheebere:

"He's truly a good man full of understanding, birthday Blessings to a great personality, keep keeping on Sir, God bless you always."

chinwabs:

"Happy Birthday to Mama's better half.May God Keep you in good health and in strong bones.Thanks so much Sir for your patience and your Support to her in the course of her career.We her Nollywood Family love you Sir."

