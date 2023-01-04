Yul Edochie's first son Kambi clocked 16 today January 4, and the filmmaker took to his page with a lovely post

Edochie shared a photo of his son and prayed for him while reiterating the love he has for Kambi

While fans and colleagues of the actor celebrated with him, other Nigerians urged his son to be a better man

Popular actor Yul Edochie is most likely Nigeria's least favourite celebrity, as he keeps getting dragged on social media over literally anything.

The filmmaker's first son Kambilichukwu Leo turned 16 on January 4, and as expected, Yul celebrated the boy on his Instagram page.

Yul Edochie celebrates Kambi on his birthday Photo credit: @yuledochie

The actor prayed for Kambi and expressed how much he loves him.

"A very happy 16th birthday to my first son, Kambilinachukwu Leo Yul-Edochie. May God lead and protect you always. With many more happy years. Daddy loves you."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie's post

chidimokeme:

"Happy Birthday son "

lanremakunevents:

"Happy blessed birthday big boy. u shall be greater than your parents. God grace be upon you "

chichiijeoma:

"Happy birthday Queen May's cute Son, I pray for God's Blessings upon your life."

theofficialdrlove_:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEARIE. DONT BE LIKE YOUR FATHER OH "

dobi9024:

"Handsome son, I wish my brother can steal and adopt all these children. Make Yul go live with him blue whale. Happy birthday Son, grow quick and look after your mother including your father. Don't allow those cheap old ladies destroy what he started building from young age."

ogesandra:

"These beautiful and innocent children of yours never deserved Polygamy and it’s consequences, anyway God will always make the crooked path straight for them regardless."

ecaep85:

"Happy Birthday Son. Yul, do well to set a good example for your son, so that he wouldn't have to face consequences for his actions in future for his actions because he emulated you."

ceyejay:

"Happy birthday to him. May he grow in grace . Imagine having to buy diapers from scratch again."

Yul Edochie celebrates 2nd wife Judy’s birthday

Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin clocked a new age on December 31, and the filmmaker gave her a shoutout on his page.

Sharing photos of the actress, Edochie hailed her and tagged her God's special daughter.

As expected, Nigerians took to Edochie's comment section and some people pointed out how bland the birthday post was.

