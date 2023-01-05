Comedian Elder O Gives Love a 2nd Chance, Remarries 8 Years After 1st Wife Died, Pics Trend
- Nigerian comedian Elder O, who lost his wife back in 2014 has found love again as he remarries for the second time
- Elder O expressed his gratitude to God as he took to his Instagram page to share lovely pics from his wedding ceremony
- Many of his fans and well-wishers have since stormed his page to pen congratulatory messages to him
Popular comedian David Ogechukwu better known as Elder O has given love a second chance as he remarries eight years after the death of his first wife, Charity Odoemelam.
The reports revealed Elder O married his new wife, Chiamaka Ukeje in a traditional wedding on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
In gratitude to God for making the big day a reality, the comedian flooded his Instagram page with pictures from his wedding ceremony and simply captioned it:
“It ended in praise. Happy married life to us.”
Comedian Elder O had lost his first wife, Charity during childbirth. They got married on February 1, 2014, and she was buried on December, 30th the same year.
Fans congratulate comedian Elder O
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from some of his colleagues, see them below:
ify0406:
"Congratulations My Nwanne."
deb.udugwu:
"Elder O! Big congrats to you both! God bless your union. ❤."
diamondkixx:
"Congratulations brother."
mommarinze:
"Chai , Thank you Jesus, congratulations Elder O, this union is blessed ❤️."
iamini9ja:
"Congratulations my Gee God bless your beautiful home."
declutterwithsamzy:
"Congratulations dede ❤️."
brother_anselem:
"Congratulations boss, God bless your new home more ."
ako.patty:
"Congratulations and happy married life Elder."
fasusik:
"Congratulations ."
_cynicalsportsman:
"Congratulations Boss, God bless your union ."
Source: Legit.ng