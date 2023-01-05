Nigerian comedian Elder O, who lost his wife back in 2014 has found love again as he remarries for the second time

Elder O expressed his gratitude to God as he took to his Instagram page to share lovely pics from his wedding ceremony

Many of his fans and well-wishers have since stormed his page to pen congratulatory messages to him

Popular comedian David Ogechukwu better known as Elder O has given love a second chance as he remarries eight years after the death of his first wife, Charity Odoemelam.

The reports revealed Elder O married his new wife, Chiamaka Ukeje in a traditional wedding on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Comedian Elder O shares pics of him and his new wife. Credit: @officialeldero1

In gratitude to God for making the big day a reality, the comedian flooded his Instagram page with pictures from his wedding ceremony and simply captioned it:

“It ended in praise. Happy married life to us.”

See his post below:

Comedian Elder O had lost his first wife, Charity during childbirth. They got married on February 1, 2014, and she was buried on December, 30th the same year.

Fans congratulate comedian Elder O

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from some of his colleagues, see them below:

ify0406:

"Congratulations My Nwanne."

deb.udugwu:

"Elder O! Big congrats to you both! God bless your union. ❤."

diamondkixx:

"Congratulations brother."

mommarinze:

"Chai , Thank you Jesus, congratulations Elder O, this union is blessed ❤️."

iamini9ja:

"Congratulations my Gee God bless your beautiful home."

declutterwithsamzy:

"Congratulations dede ❤️."

brother_anselem:

"Congratulations boss, God bless your new home more ."

ako.patty:

"Congratulations and happy married life Elder."

fasusik:

"Congratulations ."

_cynicalsportsman:

"Congratulations Boss, God bless your union ."

