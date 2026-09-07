Veteran actress Patience Ozokwor got emotional on a podcast, opening up about her deep bond with fellow Nollywood legend Pete Edochie

Mama G spoke about the grief of losing close colleagues, including Sam Loco and Mr Ibu, over the years

Pete Edochie has since responded to the viral podcast moment that moved fans across social media

Patience Ozokwo, one of Nollywood's most beloved screen veterans, has left fans emotional after confessing her deep personal fear of outliving her close friend and colleague Pete Edochie.

The actress, popularly known as Mama G, made the revelation during a candid podcast appearance hosted by content creator Femi Babs, and the moment quickly went viral.

Peter Edochie’s reaction to Mama G’s emotional comments sparks reactions. Credit: @peteedochie, @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Ozokwo did not hold back as she spoke about the weight of watching close friends and co-stars disappear from her life one by one.

At the centre of her most haunting thought is Pete Edochie, the iconic actor whose friendship clearly runs deep.

"I keep imagining what it would feel like if Pete Edochie passed away before me," she confessed during the conversation, giving fans a rare glimpse into the personal anxieties that come with being part of a generation of entertainers who built Nollywood from the ground up.

Mama G Mourns Fallen Nollywood Giants

The actress spoke at length about the losses she has endured over the years. She described being utterly broken by the passing of Sam Loco, the comedian and actor with whom she shared numerous sets and memories.

"When Sam Loco passed, I cried like a baby because he was doing comedy with me," she said.

The pain did not stop there. Ozokwor said the death of John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, hit her with equal force.

"When Mr Ibu passed, it was the same," she added, her voice carrying the grief of someone who has had to say goodbye far too many times.

She also spoke about the health struggles facing Olu Jacobs, the distinguished actor who has stepped away from public life in recent years owing to a degenerative memory condition, expressing sorrow over his situation.

Peter Edochie reacts as Mama G opens up about the possibility of losing him. Credit: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie Responds Online

After Femi Babs shared the podcast clip on social media, Pete Edochie himself caught wind of the emotional tribute his colleague had paid him.

The legendary actor responded in the comments section by dropping a praying hands emoji, a quiet but meaningful acknowledgement of Ozokwor's words.

Her reflections serve as a poignant reminder of how much this generation of Nollywood icons has given to Nigerian cinema, and the very human cost of watching that era slowly draw to a close.

Watch Patience Ozokwo's interview clip that caught Peter's attention:

Patience Ozokwo speaks on playing wicked roles

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood veteran actress Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G, sat down with comedian Carter Efe for a candid interview about her remarkable career in the Nigerian film industry.

During the conversation, the actress addressed a question that had long intrigued fans about why she is often cast in the role of a wicked character in Nollywood movies.

Her response has since sparked hilarious and nostalgic reactions from fans, with many taking to social media to reminisce about her memorable roles after the clip went viral.

Source: Legit.ng