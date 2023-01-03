A cute video of Nigerian singers Rema and Tems at an event in Ghana has gone viral on social media

The video comes after Rema had in 2022 sparked reactions when he revealed he had a crush on Tems

The video has left many of their fans and followers gushing as many pointed out Rema’s facial expression

Talented singers Rema and Tems are trending on the Nigerian social media space over a video of them linking up at an event in Ghana.

The video has left many fans and followers of the Nigerian music stars talking.

Rema and Tems link up in Ghana. Credit: @heisrema @temsbaby

This is coming after Rema in 2022 stirred reactions online after he expressed his love for Tems and went on to change his Twitter handle’s display picture to hers..

Netizens gush about video of Rema and Tems

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

yowa_music:

"The respect in his eyes ."

thebig_frankie:

"Am I the only one that mistakes Tems to Ayra star?"

kingkokoolowo:

"That guy for Tems back i no understand o,be careful how you The stand my babe for back o."

elraaj:

"Rema is bigger than Tems. Know this and be alright."

ceo_sgh:

"The future."

ngoty_vibes:

"Tems be giving lekki Ajebo vibes we know una."

____mubby_dmw:

"Una like Ghana pass Nigeria sef Omoh ❤️❤️."

papi_jay_sin:

He said I love you And she said thank you ….if no be Weiten you hear be that…na you know He did better,I for just Dey stutter anyhow ."

slayers_ng:

"Wetin the pesin wey dey video this thing dey find up and down self?? Focus on them now."

soft_did_it7:

"Cook another banger."

penda.milli:

"Divine calm down calm down."

callme_crazzyy:

"rema is actually a fan see how he is just smiling tems also is a fan it was just two people that are doing well talking to like congratulate each other or just any kind conversation simple."

Tems speaks about her kind of man

In a previous report via Legit.ng, Tems said she only dates smart men as she doesn't want the person to feel manipulated.

The interviewer asked:

"What does it takes for someone to get a date with Tems?"

The singer, in her response, said:

"You have to be really smart, outsmart me, not nesearily in terms of knowledge but about life, you have to make me feel i can't manipulate you."

