A trending video of a lady in a bus carrying a unique and colourful hairstyle has left many internet users buzzing

In the seven-second clip, the woman is seen sitting by the window with a multicoloured mohawk hairstyle

Many social media users have taken to the comment section to share funny remarks about the odd hairstyle

When it comes to expression in fashion, there are many people who have no problem wearing their personalities on their bodies or as is the case in this story, their heads.

Photos of stock model and the colourful hairstyle. Credit: JGI/Jamie Grill, @arikem7 (TikTok)

Source: Getty Images

One such person is a lady who recently got social media users cracking up with laughter. She was seen in a commercial bus sporting a multicoloured hairstyle.

The hairdo was styled in a mohawk shape and featured the colours of the rainbow as well as pink.

The video was shared on TikTok by @arikem7 and has been viewed over 600k times.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady with colourful mohawk

lawi_t:

"Giving Omo Ghetto "

tour_lannyy:

"Felix na feathers."

_hethunu:

"Peakcock no do pass this one"

joanodenu:

"Omo some people really celebrate this Christmas in a gangster style oo."

ovieewili:

"What is this? Shebi the hairstyle is called 'peacock hair' or 'rainbow'?‍♀️"

iammoh_1:

"Egungun be careful "

nnekaopara3:

"Some people have decided to show this Xmas pepperno pity."

iamjenefe:

"Dis one pass rainbow oo cos I don’t remember pink being among the colours indeed issaaa colour riot thingi"

pepple.margaret:

"Wahala...On top Jesus birthday, wey no be her birthday "

cynthia_ceec7:

"Ppl get mind sha "

