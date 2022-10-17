Lagos auto dealer IVD is reportedly on the run following the tragic death of his wife, Bimbo, recently

Different speculations and reactions took over social media after the news broke, with some people blaming the late woman's family

According to the statement released by Bimbo's family, she dedicated her life to her husband, who eventually cut it short

Social media was abuzz with mixed reactions following the death of Bimbo, the wife of Lagos car dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD.

As expected, many Nigerians lashed out and questioned why the late woman's family allowed her to stay in the horrible marriage till her death.

Bimbo's family drops statement over her tragic death Photo credit: @estherijewere/@IVD

Source: Instagram

The bereaved family has finally issued a statement that sheds more light on the tragic incident.

Bimbo's family issues emotional statement

The family confirmed the fact that Bimbo truly passed away on October 15 after suffering fatal burns in a fire incident in her Lagos home.

The late Bimbo dedicated her life to her husband IVD who eventually cut it short in the most brutal manner.

On how they never intervened during the course of her marriage, Bimbo's family said they tried to rescue her several times but never succeeded.

The different cases of domestic violence against IVD are well documented and all the late Bimbo wanted was a home where two parents were present for her five children.

As the family comes to terms with the terrible loss, they have urged Nigerians to join them in demanding justice for Bimbo even though IVD is currently on the run.

They also called on people to join them in prayers for late Bimbo's soul and for the five young children she left behind.

