There were, understandably, a couple of emotional moments at the just concluded Akwa Ibom Carols and Gospel Festival at the grounds of Ibom Hall, Uyo, as Governor Udom Emmanuel presided over the event for the last time as a sitting governor.

Organisers of the event led by its coordinator, Aniekpeno Mkpanang, permanent secretary, ministry of culture and tourism, delivered a production that celebrated the support of the governor for the carols festival and the manifold signature achievements of his eight-year administration.

Now in its 15th year, the Akwa Ibom Carols Festival has garnered a favourable reputation on the global cultural calendar, having been listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for featuring the largest party of Christmas carol singers.

Akwa Ibom Youths Emotional Carol Presentation

Youths from each of the 31 local government areas of the state staged a parade with a banner boldly describing projects executed by the Emmanuel administration in their local government areas: From the fertiliser plant in Abak to the petrochemical industry in Eastern Obolo, Ring Road 3, the Flyover at Ikot Oku Ikono in Uyo, the Coconut plantation and industry in Mkpat Enin to the flour mills and metering factory in Onna.

This spectacle was very much appreciated by the governor who said he viewed the presentation as an expansive and transparent show to the world that his administration has used the resources received (from the federal government) to touch lives, create and leave an enduring legacy of impact and to challenge the people to arise and go forward and never backwards.

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey wins an award

Governor Emmanuel later presents Mkpanang with two recognition awards; one Governor's Award for Excellence in Service and another for loyalty and dedication to serving the governor personally. He was also rewarded with N20 million. Emmanuel recalled he prevailed on Mkpanang to postpone his retirement and exit the service next year along with him. Governor Emmanuel presented awards to two people that night. The inaugural Award for Excellence in Gospel Music Ministry was won by Pastor Nathaniel Bassey. To both men, the Akwa Ibom State Governor explained that the monetary reward attached to the recognition should be appreciated for the "sentiment, not the value."

Drawing from her rich repertoire, Aity Dennis performed 'Final Thank You,' a song she wrote 20 years ago, but still conveyed the right point of view to show respect to Gov Emmanuel.

On his part, Governor Okowa who delivered a goodwill message on behalf of other valued guests noted that the most striking thing about the Akwa Ibom Carols Festival is the number of souls the programme is winning for Jesus Christ. He said:

"I am not surprised that the land is blessed with so many development projects because you have used this programme to reconnect the people with God."

Other notable guests at the event include Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, former governors Liyel Imoke of Cross River state and Gabriel Suswam of Benue State; Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Moses Ekpo and his Bayelsa state counterpart, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the governorship candidate of the party in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, the Oku Ibom Ibibio and the Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi,

