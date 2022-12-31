Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin is a year older today December 31 and her fans flooded to her page to celebrate with her

The actress shared a photo specially taken for her birthday and Nigerians still angry she chose to marry Yul called her out

Judy's comment section is a mix of well-wishers and angry netizens who have advised the actress to go back to her husband and her other kids

Popular Nollywood actress Judy Austin has been in the public eye and under fire on social media for getting married to Yul Edochie as his second wife.

Even on her birthday, Nigerians did not cut her some slack as they reminded her to leave another woman's husband alone.

Judy Austin celebrates birthday Photo credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

In the photo, Judy rocked a black shimmery thigh high open dress with shoes and jewellery to match.

"Happy beautiful birthday to me!!! Thank you Jesus for the gift of life. You’ve showered me with unlimited blessings and love beyond my wildest dreams. I have absolutely nothing more to ask for other than to give you gratitude!!! Thank you for loving me too much my king. You’re an awesome God!!!I owe it all to you. Please say a thank you Jesus for me if you love me. God has been truly awesome to me this year."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the post below:

Mixed reactions to Judy's post

mrsjk111:

"Home breaker happy birthday."

meetjaneobi:

"Happy birthday gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

janevangeli:

"Happy birthday sweet soul judy.may your days on earth greatly increase."

bbnaija__addict:

"She’s preggy happy birthday Judy "

factline23:

"Frustration is doing you my dear. If you love Jesus like you claim, Leave May and Yul’s family alone. The Bible condemns polygamy. When Jesus Came, he amended the laws. Don’t call King’s Solomon’s name. Yul is not as rich as him and Jesus amended and said one woman to one man. Go back to Obasi. Except you just want to remain useless and desperate and allow @ucheogbodo to continue to support your desperation."

factline23:

"You can’t provoke no one. You don’t sleep well at night. See your poor combination outfit. Wrong shoes wrong accessories. Picture was edited until you almost lost your knee. Sh@me on you. You are thanking God for your life and yet destroying another woman’s happiness. Sleeping with a married man. What a sh@me. Desperado."

ibrahimubaida82:

"Hbd Mrs Obasi"

caras_imagination_backup:

"No peace and happiness for the wicked. You will see exactly what you gave whether peace or tears. You can't eat your cake and have it."

Yul Edochie nowhere to be found as 2nd wife Judy Austin shares family christmas photo

Just as he was missing in a family Christmas photo shared by first wife, May, actor Yul Edochie didn’t make the cut in pictures shared by his second wife, Judy Austin.

The Nollywood actress took to her official Instagram page with a set of adorable pictures shared in the spirit of the season.

Judy and her son were captured in the pictures with Yul noticeably missing.

Source: Legit.ng