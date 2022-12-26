Nollywood actress Judy Austin recently took to her official Instagram page with a set of pictures shared to celebrate the Christmas season

Judy and her son with actor Yul Edochie were spotted in the pictures that have since stirred mixed reactions on social media

Some people queried Judy in the comment section and asked why she didn't share pictures of her other children

Just as he was missing in a family Christmas photo shared by first wife, May, actor Yul Edochie didn’t make the cut in pictures shared by his second wife, Judy Austin.

The Nollywood actress recently took to her official Instagram page with a set of adorable pictures shared in the spirit of the season.

Judy and her son were captured in the pictures with Yul noticeably missing. Sharing the post, she wrote:

“Merry Christmas my darlings.. Wishing you and yours a wonderful celebration with lots of laughter and love.”

Social media users react

bisiola934 said:

"Yul is missing from both family pictures! ."

baby_uzor said:

"You have other kids but na this one make you popular on social media.."

mavoh1 said:

"Merry Christmas beautiful people where are the rest of ur kids ? Pls always carry them along . God bless."

luwanidee said:

"Madam is he your only child,or is he the only child fit for the Gram,your other children too deserve same energy of love and showcasing o,forget all these una yeye showoff."

kudy_joyce said:

"Madam do you have one child. Please include all your children and love them too. Bring your children together . Merry Xmas❤️."

amagraann said:

"Where are your other kids ? You have 3 kids , but nah only 1 you Dey use find trouble."

