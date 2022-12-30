Actress Luchy Donalds' boyfriend has raised the bar for how other men should apologise when they wrong their women

The Nollywood star took to her Instagram story channel to show off the mouthwatering gifts her man sent through her friends

Luchy's reaction, coupled with the gifts, got Nigerians asking questions and declaring the gesture a lie

Actress Luchy Donalds has got Nigerians asking hard questions after she showed off how her man apologised to her in style.

The movie star was woken up by her friends bearing the expensive gifts her man sent through them.

Nigerians react as Luchy Donalds shows off gifts from boyfriend Photo credit: @luchydonalds

Source: Instagram

Luchy couldn't help but blush as she sighted the bright red roses one of her friends gave to her, followed by a card.

The surprise party brought a bag which contained a brand-new iPhone, and a box of chocolates.

The actress also added that she got a credit alert from her man, but she decided not to post it because of some people's reaction, and she had no choice after the grand gesture than to forgive her boyfriend.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

realestatebabygirl:

"A REASONABLE MAN..It is possible, but everything is a lie."

estheramadi_:

"So cute if it's true, and hopefully he wasn't violent."

luxperl_:

"So Una dey share Una boyfriend number to Una friends dey play."

juicybamila19:

"From joro to joro ....mgbeke feeling funky person wey Dey awake."

capry_sunn:

"He will cheat again and he will still buy you gift and because you are ….. you will still acceptcongrats."

_iamsheila__:

"Even as an actress, u did badly...so your boo bought u a phone and then your friend went ahead to help u open it and put screen guard before giving you on his behalf? Ok o."

cxz55733:

"Hope say no be beat he beat you cause this apology is suspicious abi u catch am with man"

Source: Legit.ng